Eco vs M-5 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eco M-5 Brand iVOOMi Energy Komaki Price ₹ 81,999 ₹ 99,000 Range 80 km/charge 100-120 km/charge Battery Capacity 1.5 kWh - Charging Time 4 Hrs. -

In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Eco or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Eco up to 80 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.