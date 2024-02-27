HT Auto
iVOOMi Energy Eco vs Komaki Flora

In 2024 iVOOMi Energy Eco or Komaki Flora choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Flora Price starts at Rs. 79,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eco up to 80 km/charge and the Flora has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge.
Eco vs Flora Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eco Flora
BrandiVOOMi EnergyKomaki
Price₹ 81,999₹ 79,000
Range80 km/charge80-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Flora
Komaki Flora
STD
₹79,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W3 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
254 mm270x3 5mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
254 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1830 mm1890 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
1310 mm1295 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg-
Height
1300 mm1108 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
710 mm705 mm
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
14 Degree-
Additional Features
Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 KmphVibrant Dashboard, Self-Diagnostic Meter, Additional Backrest, parking, Gear Mode
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,79583,683
Ex-Showroom Price
81,99979,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7964,683
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8441,798

