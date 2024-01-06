In 2024 Indian Super Chief Limited or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Indian Super Chief Limited or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less