Indian Super Chief Limited vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2024 Indian Super Chief Limited or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹22.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹21.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Displacement
1890 cc998 cc
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
103.2 mm76 mm
Stroke
113 mm55 mm
Compression Ratio
11.0:111.2:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,14,24824,35,175
Ex-Showroom Price
22,82,15521,90,000
RTO
49,5211,75,200
Insurance
1,82,57248,075
Accessories Charges
021,900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
54,04052,341

