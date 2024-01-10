Saved Articles

Indian Super Chief Limited vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

In 2024 Indian Super Chief Limited or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹22.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Displacement
1890 cc998 cc
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet multi-disc, manual
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
103.2 mm76 mm
Stroke
113 mm55 mm
Compression Ratio
11.0:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,14,24818,22,446
Ex-Showroom Price
22,82,15516,47,000
RTO
49,5211,31,760
Insurance
1,82,57243,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
54,04039,171

