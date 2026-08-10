In 2026 Indian Super Chief Limited or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Chief Limited engine makes power and torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Super Chief Limited vs Scout Rogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super chief limited
|Scout rogue
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 24.33 Lakhs
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|88 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS