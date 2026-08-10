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Indian Super Chief Limited vs Indian Scout Bobber

In 2026 Indian Super Chief Limited or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Chief Limited engine makes power and torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Bobber engine makes power & torque 106.45 PS PS & 108 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Super Chief Limited vs Scout Bobber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super chief limited Scout bobber
BrandIndianIndian
Price₹ 24.33 Lakhs₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1890 cc1250 cc
Power88 PS PS106.45 PS PS

Filters
Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹24.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
STD
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian Super Chief Limited Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.1 L12.5 L
Length
2286 mm2274 mm
Wheelbase
1626 mm1576 mm
Kerb Weight
335 kg252 kg
Height
1203 mm1053 mm
Saddle Height
665 mm649 mm
Width
1079 mm926 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm298 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
211.4 km-
Max Speed
185 kmph159 kmph
Max Power
88 PS106.45 PS
Stroke
113 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm108 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1890 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm99 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 132 mmTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mmDual Shocks / 51 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Ambient Temperature, Gear Indicator, Vehicle Status (Vengine Hours), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel Range, RPM, Gear Position), Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change)Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Solo Seat
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Sports,Touring-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,01,53015,07,000
Ex-Showroom Price
24,33,26413,99,000
RTO
2,18,99496,000
Insurance
49,27212,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,06632,391
Expert Rating
-

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