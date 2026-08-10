In 2026 Indian Super Chief Limited or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Chief Limited engine makes power and torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Bobber engine makes power & torque 106.45 PS PS & 108 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Super Chief Limited vs Scout Bobber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super chief limited
|Scout bobber
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 24.33 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1250 cc
|Power
|88 PS PS
|106.45 PS PS