In 2026 Indian Super Chief Limited or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Chief Limited engine makes power and torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Super Chief Limited vs FTR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super chief limited
|Ftr
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 24.33 Lakhs
|₹ 19.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1203 cc
|Power
|88 PS PS
|167.23 PS PS