In 2026 Indian Super Chief Limited or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Chief Limited engine makes power and torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Chief Bobber Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 21 kmpl.
Super Chief Limited vs Chief Bobber Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super chief limited
|Chief bobber dark horse
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 24.33 Lakhs
|₹ 22.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 kmpl
|21 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|88 PS PS
|122 PS PS