In 2024 Indian Springfield Dark Horse or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Springfield Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 28.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Springfield Dark Horse in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Springfield Dark Horse mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.