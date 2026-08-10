In 2026 Indian Springfield or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Springfield vs Z H2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Springfield
|Z h2
|Brand
|Indian
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 41.96 Lakhs
|₹ 25.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|16.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|-
|200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS