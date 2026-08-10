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Indian Springfield vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2026 Indian Springfield or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Springfield vs Z H2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Springfield Z h2
BrandIndianKawasaki
Price₹ 41.96 Lakhs₹ 25.85 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl16.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity1890 cc998 cc
Power-200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS

Filters
Springfield
Indian Springfield
Anniversary Gold Pinstriping
₹41.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian Springfield Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Engine View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20.8 L19 L
Ground Clearance
142 mm140 mm
Length
2583 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1701 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
375 kg239 kg
Height
1439 mm1130 mm
Saddle Height
660 mm830 mm
Width
1080 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/80-17 Rear :-180/60-16Front :-120/70-17Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm260 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
165 kmph280 kmph
Stroke
113 mm55 mm
Max Torque
171 Nm @ 3000 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1890 cc998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-Cooled Thunderstroke 116Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Single Shock w/Air adjust / 114mmUni-Trak, gas-charged shock, adjustable rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 119 mmInverted Separate Function fork (SFF-BP) with adjustable compression and rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,15,37028,86,190
Ex-Showroom Price
41,96,00025,85,000
RTO
3,35,6802,13,380
Insurance
83,69087,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
99,20262,035

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