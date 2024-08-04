In 2026 Indian Springfield or Indian Roadmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Roadmaster engine makes power & torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Springfield vs Roadmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Springfield
|Roadmaster
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 41.96 Lakhs
|₹ 43.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|-
|74 PS PS