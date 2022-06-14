In 2026 Indian Springfield or Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (last recorded price). Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] in 2 colours. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Springfield vs Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Springfield
|Chieftain elite [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 41.96 Lakhs
|₹ 38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|-
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