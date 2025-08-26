In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Indian
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|127.8 PS PS
|108 PS PS