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HomeCompare BikesScout [2022-2025] vs Tiger Sport 660

Indian Scout [2022-2025] vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout [2022-2025] Tiger sport 660
BrandIndianTriumph
Price₹ 17.83 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1133 cc660 cc
Power127.8 PS PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian Scout [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L17.2 L
Ground Clearance
146 mm-
Length
2324 mm2071 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm1418 mm
Height
1068 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
256 Kg206 kg
Saddle Height
649 mm835 mm
Width
916 mm834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
159 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
127.8 PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
1133 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-TwinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
99 mm74.04 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks/76 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork/120 mm-
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,84,78910,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
17,82,6189,45,000
RTO
1,60,43675,600
Insurance
41,73532,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,66022,638

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