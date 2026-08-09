In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Indian
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|127.8 PS PS
|65 PS PS