In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Indian
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|127.8 PS PS
|100 PS PS