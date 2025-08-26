In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Scrambler 1200
|Brand
|Indian
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|24.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|127.8 PS PS
|90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS