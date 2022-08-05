In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Indian
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|127.8 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS