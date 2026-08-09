In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Brand
|Indian
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|127.8 PS PS
|78 PS PS