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HomeCompare BikesScout [2022-2025] vs V-Strom 800 DE

Indian Scout [2022-2025] vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout [2022-2025] V-strom 800 de
BrandIndianSuzuki
Price₹ 17.83 Lakhs₹ 11.01 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1133 cc776 cc
Power127.8 PS PS84.3 PS PS

Filters
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian Scout [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L20 L
Ground Clearance
146 mm220 mm
Length
2324 mm2345 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm1570 mm
Height
1068 mm1310 mm
Kerb Weight
256 Kg232 kg
Saddle Height
649 mm855 mm
Width
916 mm975 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
159 kmph205 kmph
Max Power
127.8 PS84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm70 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm78 Nm @ 6800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1133 cc776 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
99 mm84 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks/76 mmLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork/120 mmInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine TempSuzuki Intelligent Ride System, Gravel Mode
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,84,78912,23,937
Ex-Showroom Price
17,82,61811,00,763
RTO
1,60,43688,061
Insurance
41,73535,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,66026,307

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