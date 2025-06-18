In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout [2022-2025]
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Indian
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|127.8 PS PS
|84.3 PS PS