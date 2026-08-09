In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs V85 TT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout [2022-2025]
|V85 tt
|Brand
|Indian
|Moto Guzzi
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 15.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|20.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|853 cc
|Power
|127.8 PS PS
|76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS