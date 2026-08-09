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HomeCompare BikesScout [2022-2025] vs Z900 RS [2023-2025]

Indian Scout [2022-2025] vs Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]

In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Z900 RS [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout [2022-2025] Z900 rs [2023-2025]
BrandIndianKawasaki
Price₹ 17.83 Lakhs₹ 17.47 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1133 cc948 cc
Power127.8 PS PS111 PS PS

Filters
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Z900 RS [2023-2025]
Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]
STD
₹17.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Indian Scout [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L17 litres
Ground Clearance
146 mm130 mm
Length
2324 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm1470 mm
Height
1068 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
256 Kg215 kg
Saddle Height
649 mm835 mm
Width
916 mm865 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inch
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70 - ZR17, Rear :-180/55 - ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm250 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
159 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
127.8 PS111 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm56 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1133 cc948 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-TwinLiquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateAssist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS-VI
Bore
99 mm73.4 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks/76 mmMono-shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork/120 mm41mm inverted front forks
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine TempKawasaki Traction Control
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,84,78919,32,015
Ex-Showroom Price
17,82,61817,47,000
RTO
1,60,4361,39,760
Insurance
41,73545,255
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,66041,526

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