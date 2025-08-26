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HomeCompare BikesScout [2022-2025] vs Versys 1000

Indian Scout [2022-2025] vs Kawasaki Versys 1000

In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Versys 1000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout [2022-2025] Versys 1000
BrandIndianKawasaki
Price₹ 17.83 Lakhs₹ 10.89 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl10.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1133 cc1043 cc
Power127.8 PS PS120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS

Filters
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Indian Scout [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L21 L
Ground Clearance
146 mm150 mm
Length
2324 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm1520 mm
Height
1068 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
256 Kg255 kg
Saddle Height
649 mm840 mm
Width
916 mm895 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm250 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
159 kmph
Max Power
127.8 PS120 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm56 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm102 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1133 cc1043 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-TwinLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateSlipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
99 mm77 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks/76 mmHorizontal Back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability / 152 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork/120 mmø43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping (right-side) and spring preload adjustability / 150 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine TempKawasaki Cornering Management Function, Electronic Throttle Valves
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,84,78912,90,782
Ex-Showroom Price
17,82,61811,55,000
RTO
1,60,43692,400
Insurance
41,73531,832
Accessories Charges
011,550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,66027,743

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2025 Indian Scout series launched in India at 12.99 lakh, gets a 1,250cc V-twin engine
26 Aug 2025
The 2025 Indian Scout starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh, ex-shworoom (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
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2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 tourer launched in India, priced at 12.19 Lakh
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30 Oct 2021
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More affordable 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 breaks cover: Things to note
7 Oct 2021
The 2025 Indian Scout starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh, ex-shworoom (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Indian Scout launch marks price reset as brand holds firm to premium DNA
26 Aug 2025
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