In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Versys 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Versys 1000
|Brand
|Indian
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 10.89 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|10.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|1043 cc
|Power
|127.8 PS PS
|120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS