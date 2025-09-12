In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Ninja ZX-10R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Ninja zx-10r
|Brand
|Indian
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 20.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|12.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|127.8 PS PS
|203 PS PS