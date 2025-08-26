In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Ninja 1000SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Ninja 1000sx
|Brand
|Indian
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 10.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|1043 cc
|Power
|127.8 PS PS
|142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS