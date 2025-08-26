In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Ninja zx 6r
|Brand
|Indian
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|23.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|636 cc
|Power
|127.8 PS PS
|124 PS PS