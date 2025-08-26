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HomeCompare BikesScout [2022-2025] vs Ninja ZX 6R

Indian Scout [2022-2025] vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout [2022-2025] Ninja zx 6r
BrandIndianKawasaki
Price₹ 17.83 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl23.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1133 cc636 cc
Power127.8 PS PS124 PS PS

Filters
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Indian Scout [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L17 L
Ground Clearance
146 mm130 mm
Length
2324 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm-
Height
1068 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
256 Kg198 kg
Saddle Height
649 mm830 mm
Width
916 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
159 kmph250 kmph
Max Power
127.8 PS124 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm45.1 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1133 cc636 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-TwinLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateAssist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
99 mm67 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks/76 mmUni-Trak swingarm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork/120 mmTelescopic fork
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp101 mm Trail,
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,84,78913,86,359
Ex-Showroom Price
17,82,61812,49,000
RTO
1,60,43699,920
Insurance
41,73537,439
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,66029,798

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Scout Bobber is powered by a new 1,250cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine, named SpeedPlus. The motor produces 105 bhp and 108 Nm of torque, an increase over the outgoing 1,133cc unit.
2025 Indian Scout series launched in India at 12.99 lakh, gets a 1,250cc V-twin engine
26 Aug 2025
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Latest Videos

FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
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