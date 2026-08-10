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Indian Scout Rogue vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 Indian Scout Rogue or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout Rogue engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Scout Rogue vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout rogue Tiger 900
BrandIndianTriumph
Price₹ 17.28 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1133 cc888 cc
Power95.1 PS PS108 PS PS

Filters
Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian Scout Rogue Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L20 L
Length
2274 mm-
Ground Clearance
129 mm-
Wheelbase
1576 mm1556 mm
Kerb Weight
250 kg219 kg
Height
1181 mm1410 mm
Saddle Height
649 mm820 mm
Width
995 mm930 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
95.1 PS108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1133 cc888 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
99 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Engine Temp-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,24,70715,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
17,28,07714,40,000
RTO
1,55,5271,15,200
Insurance
41,10340,437
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,36934,296

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