In 2026 Indian Scout Rogue or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout Rogue engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Scout Rogue vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout rogue
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Indian
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|108 PS PS