In 2026 Indian Scout Rogue or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout Rogue engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Scout Rogue vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout rogue
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Indian
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|150 PS PS