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HomeCompare BikesScout Rogue vs Katana [2022-2025]

Indian Scout Rogue vs Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]

In 2026 Indian Scout Rogue or Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scout Rogue engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Scout Rogue vs Katana [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout rogue Katana [2022-2025]
BrandIndianSuzuki
Price₹ 17.28 Lakhs₹ 13.61 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity1133 cc999 cc
Power95.1 PS PS152.27 PS PS

Filters
Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Katana [2022-2025]
Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]
STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Indian Scout Rogue Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L12 L
Length
2274 mm2130 mm
Ground Clearance
129 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1576 mm1460 mm
Kerb Weight
250 kg217 kg
Height
1181 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
649 mm825 mm
Width
995 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/50-17
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
95.1 PS152.27 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm59.0 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm106 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1133 cc999 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
99 mm73.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Engine TempSuzuki Intelligent Ride System, Ride-By-Wire Electronic Throttle System, Suzuki Clutch Assist System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,24,70715,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
17,28,07713,61,000
RTO
1,55,5271,08,880
Insurance
41,10339,197
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,36932,435

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