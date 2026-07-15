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Indian Scout Rogue vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Indian Scout Rogue or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scout Rogue engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Scout Rogue vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout rogue Hayabusa
BrandIndianSuzuki
Price₹ 17.28 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1133 cc1340 cc
Power95.1 PS PS190 PS PS

Filters
Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Indian Scout Rogue Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L-
Length
2274 mm2180 mm
Ground Clearance
129 mm125 mm
Wheelbase
1576 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
250 kg264 kg
Height
1181 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
649 mm800 mm
Width
995 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
95.1 PS190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm65 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1133 cc1340 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
99 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Engine TempSpeed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,24,70718,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
17,28,07716,90,000
RTO
1,55,5271,35,200
Insurance
41,10344,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,36940,184

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