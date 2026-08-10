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Indian Scout Rogue vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2026 Indian Scout Rogue or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout Rogue engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Scout Rogue vs Z H2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout rogue Z h2
BrandIndianKawasaki
Price₹ 17.28 Lakhs₹ 25.85 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl16.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity1133 cc998 cc
Power95.1 PS PS200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS

Filters
Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian Scout Rogue Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L19 L
Length
2274 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
129 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1576 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
250 kg239 kg
Height
1181 mm1130 mm
Saddle Height
649 mm830 mm
Width
995 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-17Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm260 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
95.1 PS200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm55 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1133 cc998 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
99 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Engine TempKTRC, KCMF, KIBS
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,24,70728,86,190
Ex-Showroom Price
17,28,07725,85,000
RTO
1,55,5272,13,380
Insurance
41,10387,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,36962,035

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