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Indian Scout Bobber vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 Indian Scout Bobber or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout Bobber engine makes power and torque 106.45 PS PS & 108 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Scout Bobber vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout bobber Tiger 900
BrandIndianTriumph
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1250 cc888 cc
Power106.45 PS PS108 PS PS

Filters
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
STD
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian Scout Bobber Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L20 L
Length
2274 mm-
Ground Clearance
129 mm-
Wheelbase
1576 mm1556 mm
Height
1053 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
252 kg219 kg
Saddle Height
649 mm820 mm
Width
926 mm930 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
159 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
106.45 PS108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
108 Nm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1133 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-TwinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
99 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork/120 mmMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks / 51 mmMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Solo Seat-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,07,00015,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00014,40,000
RTO
96,0001,15,200
Insurance
12,00040,437
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,39134,296
Expert Rating
-

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