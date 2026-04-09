In 2026 Indian Scout Bobber or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout Bobber engine makes power and torque 106.45 PS PS & 108 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Scout Bobber vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout bobber
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Indian
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1250 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|106.45 PS PS
|108 PS PS