In 2024 Indian Scout Bobber or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.