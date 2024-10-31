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Indian Scout Bobber vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 Indian Scout Bobber or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout Bobber engine makes power and torque 106.45 PS PS & 108 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Scout Bobber vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout bobber Tiger 1200
BrandIndianTriumph
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1250 cc1160 cc
Power106.45 PS PS150 PS PS

Filters
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
STD
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Indian Scout Bobber Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L20 L
Length
2274 mm-
Ground Clearance
129 mm-
Wheelbase
1576 mm1560 mm
Height
1053 mm1436 - 1497 mm
Kerb Weight
252 kg245 kg
Saddle Height
649 mm850 - 870 mm
Width
926 mm849 - 982 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm282 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
159 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
106.45 PS150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
108 Nm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1133 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-TwinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateHydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
99 mm90.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork/120 mmShowa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks / 51 mm200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and lu
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Solo Seat-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,07,00021,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00019,38,990
RTO
96,0001,55,119
Insurance
12,00048,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,39146,048
Expert Rating
-

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