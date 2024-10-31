In 2026 Indian Scout Bobber or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout Bobber engine makes power and torque 106.45 PS PS & 108 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Scout Bobber vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout bobber
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Indian
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1250 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|106.45 PS PS
|150 PS PS