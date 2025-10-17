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Indian Scout Bobber vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Indian Scout Bobber or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout Bobber engine makes power and torque 106.45 PS PS & 108 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Scout Bobber vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout bobber Speed triple 1200
BrandIndianTriumph
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1250 cc1160 cc
Power106.45 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
STD
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian Scout Bobber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L15.5 litres
Length
2274 mm2090 mm
Ground Clearance
129 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1576 mm1445 mm
Height
1053 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
252 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
649 mm830 mm
Width
926 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
159 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
106.45 PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
108 Nm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
1133 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
99 mm90 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork/120 mmOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks / 51 mmOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Solo SeatMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,07,00019,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00017,95,000
RTO
96,0001,43,600
Insurance
12,00046,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,39142,656
Expert Rating
-

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