In 2024 Indian Scout Bobber or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl.