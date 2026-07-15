In 2026 Indian Scout Bobber or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scout Bobber engine makes power and torque 106.45 PS PS & 108 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Scout Bobber vs Hayabusa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout bobber
|Hayabusa
|Brand
|Indian
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1250 cc
|1340 cc
|Power
|106.45 PS PS
|190 PS PS