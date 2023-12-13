Saved Articles

Indian Scout Bobber vs Kawasaki Z900 RS

In 2024 Indian Scout Bobber or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
Black Metallic
₹17.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z900 RS
Kawasaki Z900 RS
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
73.6 mm56 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1133 cc948 cc
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-TwinLiquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateAssist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
99 mm73.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS-VI
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,12,34418,41,319
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,85416,47,000
RTO
1,54,5171,43,760
Insurance
40,97350,559
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,10339,577

