Indian Scout Bobber vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

In 2024 Indian Scout Bobber or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
Black Metallic
₹17.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
73.6 mm55 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1133 cc998 cc
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-TwinLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled & Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
99 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,12,34418,22,446
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,85416,47,000
RTO
1,54,5171,31,760
Insurance
40,97343,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,10339,171

