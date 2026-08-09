In 2026 Indian Roadmaster or Indian Springfield Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Springfield Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 29.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Roadmaster engine makes power and torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm. On the other hand, Springfield Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 98.95 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. Indian offers the Springfield Dark Horse in 2 colours. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Springfield Dark Horse mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
Roadmaster vs Springfield Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Roadmaster
|Springfield dark horse
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 43.49 Lakhs
|₹ 29.56 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|20.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|74 PS PS
|98.95 PS PS