In 2026 Indian Roadmaster or Indian Chieftain Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Roadmaster engine makes power and torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Roadmaster vs Chieftain Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Roadmaster
|Chieftain limited
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 43.49 Lakhs
|₹ 34.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|74 PS PS
|-