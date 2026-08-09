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HomeCompare BikesRoadmaster vs Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]

Indian Roadmaster vs Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]

In 2026 Indian Roadmaster or Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (last recorded price). Roadmaster engine makes power and torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. Indian offers the Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] in 2 colours. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Roadmaster vs Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Roadmaster Chieftain elite [2023-2024]
BrandIndianIndian
Price₹ 43.49 Lakhs₹ 38 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1890 cc1890 cc
Power74 PS PS-

Filters
Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster
Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹43.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]
Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]
Heavy Metal Smoke
₹38 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Indian Roadmaster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Windshield View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20.8 L20.8 L
Length
2593 mm2506 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm1668 mm
Height
1490 mm1372 mm
Kerb Weight
403 kg373 kg
Additional Storage
137 L-
Saddle Height
673 mm650 mm
Width
1022 mm1023 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
117 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
74 PS @ 5075 rpm-
Stroke
113 mm113 mm
Max Torque
171 Nm @ 3000 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1890 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Thunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, AssistWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 119 mm-
Rear Suspension
Single Shock w/Air adjust / 114mm / 63mm ride in-
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
137 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split Dual exhaust w/ Cross-over, Apple CarPlay integration, Smartphone Compatible Input, Security System, 200 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Current Gear, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, High Beam, Check Engine, Remote-locking Hard SaddlebagsExhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Gear Position Display, Ambient Air Temperature Display, Low Tire Pressure Display, Power-Locking Saddlebags
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,11,70841,81,475
Ex-Showroom Price
43,48,84838,00,000
RTO
3,91,3963,04,000
Insurance
71,46477,475
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,42289,876

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