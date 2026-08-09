In 2026 Indian Roadmaster or Indian Challenger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Roadmaster engine makes power and torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm. On the other hand, Challenger engine makes power & torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Roadmaster vs Challenger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Roadmaster
|Challenger
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 43.49 Lakhs
|₹ 36.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1768 cc
|Power
|74 PS PS
|122.5 PS PS