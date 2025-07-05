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Indian FTR vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Indian FTR or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FTR engine makes power and torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
FTR vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ftr Rocket 3
BrandIndianTriumph
Price₹ 19.38 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage18 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1203 cc2458 cc
Power167.23 PS PS182 PS PS

Filters
FTR
Indian FTR
Black Smoke
₹19.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian FTR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L18 L
Length
2223 mm-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Wheelbase
1525 mm1677 mm
Height
1295 mm1183 mm
Kerb Weight
233 kg320 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm750 mm
Width
830 mm920 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :- 150/70-R17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
124.7 PS182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
120 Nm @ 6000 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1203 cc2458 cc
Clutch
Assist & Slip, Multi-PlateWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-TwinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm110.2 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
RainRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Akrapovic 2-into-1-into-2-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,56,34826,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
19,38,35724,03,100
RTO
1,74,4521,92,248
Insurance
43,53955,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,34856,978

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