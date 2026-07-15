In 2026 Indian FTR or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). FTR engine makes power and torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
FTR vs Hayabusa Comparison