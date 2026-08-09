In 2026 Indian Chieftain Limited or Indian Springfield choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Chieftain Limited vs Springfield Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chieftain limited
|Springfield
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 34.26 Lakhs
|₹ 41.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|-
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