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HomeCompare BikesChieftain Limited vs Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]

Indian Chieftain Limited vs Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]

In 2026 Indian Chieftain Limited or Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (last recorded price). Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] in 2 colours. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Chieftain Limited vs Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chieftain limited Chieftain elite [2023-2024]
BrandIndianIndian
Price₹ 34.26 Lakhs₹ 38 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1890 cc1890 cc
Power--

Filters
Chieftain Limited
Indian Chieftain Limited
Deepwater Metallic
₹34.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]
Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]
Heavy Metal Smoke
₹38 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Indian Chieftain Limited Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20.8 L20.8 L
Length
2506 mm2506 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
373 kg373 kg
Height
1372 mm1372 mm
Saddle Height
650 mm650 mm
Width
1023 mm1023 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
185 kmph120 kmph
Stroke
113 mm113 mm
Max Torque
171 Nm @ 3000 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1890 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Thunderstroke 116
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, AssistWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
103.2 mm103.2 mm
Rear Suspension
Single Shock w/ Air Adjust / 114 mm / 63 mm ride in-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 119 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay integration, Highway Bars, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Average Fuel Economy, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Engine Hours Of Operation, Radio Information Display, Check Engine, Security SystemExhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Gear Position Display, Ambient Air Temperature Display, Low Tire Pressure Display, Power-Locking Saddlebags
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,94,59441,81,475
Ex-Showroom Price
34,25,55638,00,000
RTO
3,08,3003,04,000
Insurance
60,73877,475
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
81,56089,876

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