In 2026 Indian Chieftain Limited or Indian Chieftain Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Chieftain Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chieftain Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Chieftain Dark Horse mileage is around 13.54 kmpl.
Chieftain Limited vs Chieftain Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chieftain limited
|Chieftain dark horse
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 34.26 Lakhs
|₹ 32 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|-
|122 PS PS