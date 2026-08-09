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HomeCompare BikesChieftain Limited vs Challenger

Indian Chieftain Limited vs Indian Challenger

In 2026 Indian Chieftain Limited or Indian Challenger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Challenger engine makes power & torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Chieftain Limited vs Challenger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chieftain limited Challenger
BrandIndianIndian
Price₹ 34.26 Lakhs₹ 36.97 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1890 cc1768 cc
Power-122.5 PS PS

Filters
Chieftain Limited
Indian Chieftain Limited
Deepwater Metallic
₹34.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Challenger
Indian Challenger
Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹36.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20.8 L22.7 L
Length
2506 mm2501 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm137 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
373 kg377 kg
Height
1372 mm1346 mm
Saddle Height
650 mm672 mm
Width
1023 mm990 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16Front :-130/60-19, Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm298 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
185 kmph-
Stroke
113 mm96.5 mm
Max Torque
171 Nm @ 3000 rpm178 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1890 cc1768 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116PowerPlus
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, AssistWet, Multi-Plate Assist
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartSelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
103.2 mm108 mm
Rear Suspension
Single Shock w/ Air Adjust / 114 mm / 63 mm ride in-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 119 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,YesRain,Sports,Yes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay integration, Highway Bars, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Average Fuel Economy, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Engine Hours Of Operation, Radio Information Display, Check Engine, Security SystemExhaust - Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator, Apple CarPlay Integration, High Beam, Check Engine, Security System, Smart Lean Technology, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, Locking Hard Saddlebags
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,94,59440,94,162
Ex-Showroom Price
34,25,55636,97,472
RTO
3,08,3003,32,772
Insurance
60,73863,918
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
81,56087,999

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